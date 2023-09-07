All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


About 25,000 Ukrainian citizens may be in Russian captivity

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 15:36
About 25,000 Ukrainian citizens may be in Russian captivity
DMYTRO LUBINETS AT A BRIEFING ON 28 SEPTEMBER 2022

About 25,000 Ukrainian citizens can be considered missing under special circumstances, i.e. as civilian hostages and in Russian captivity.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

Quote: "Regarding civilian hostages, as per my information, approximately 25,000 Ukrainian citizens can be considered to have gone missing under special circumstances. The situation here is not changing, it is extremely terrible: the Russians detain civilians in temporarily occupied territories practically every day, thus adding to this list."

Advertisement:

Details: Lubinets also said that the Russian side does not provide official information about Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khyliuk. Khyliuk was abducted by Russian servicemen in the village of Kozarovychi in Kyiv Oblast on 4 March 2022 and has been held in captivity for more than a year and a half.

Background:

  • Dmytro Khyliuk, a journalist of the UNIAN news outlet, is being held in a penal colony in Vladimir Oblast of the Russian Federation, although Russia denies that it is holding him captive.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: