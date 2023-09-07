All Sections
About 25,000 Ukrainian citizens may be in Russian captivity

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 15:36
About 25,000 Ukrainian citizens may be in Russian captivity
DMYTRO LUBINETS AT A BRIEFING ON 28 SEPTEMBER 2022

About 25,000 Ukrainian citizens can be considered missing under special circumstances, i.e. as civilian hostages and in Russian captivity.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

Quote: "Regarding civilian hostages, as per my information, approximately 25,000 Ukrainian citizens can be considered to have gone missing under special circumstances. The situation here is not changing, it is extremely terrible: the Russians detain civilians in temporarily occupied territories practically every day, thus adding to this list."

Details: Lubinets also said that the Russian side does not provide official information about Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Khyliuk. Khyliuk was abducted by Russian servicemen in the village of Kozarovychi in Kyiv Oblast on 4 March 2022 and has been held in captivity for more than a year and a half.

Background:

  • Dmytro Khyliuk, a journalist of the UNIAN news outlet, is being held in a penal colony in Vladimir Oblast of the Russian Federation, although Russia denies that it is holding him captive.

