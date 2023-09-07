EU still looking for compromise solution for Ukrainian grain exports

The EU countries continue to search for a solution that would satisfy Ukraine's neighbouring countries and allow them to continue to help Ukraine export grain in the face of the Black Sea blockade.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Miriam Garcia Ferrer, spokeswoman for the European Commission

Details: The spokesperson was asked about a meeting on the situation with grain held earlier this week.

Quote: "No decisions were made. The coordination platform, which met for the last time last Tuesday, discussed various possible options for improving grain transit. However, no specific decisions were made, and discussions are still ongoing."

"On the one hand, we need to support Ukraine, which is experiencing aggression by Russia, and we need to somehow export Ukrainian grain. On the other hand, there are logistical difficulties in five neighbouring countries... We need to find the best possible solution to both continue to support Ukraine and to deal with these problems."

More details: She added that the meeting was attended not only by Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

"We also invited the Baltic states and Croatia because they offer alternative ways [of Ukrainian export]. And it is possible that other member states will join in the future," Ferrer said.

Background: On 15 September, the European Commission is expected to lift its moratorium on imports of Ukrainian corn, wheat, rapeseed and sunflower seeds to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

However, at least two countries, Poland and Hungary, intend to unilaterally extend the ban.

Ukraine insists that a unilateral extension of the ban would violate the rules of the common market and the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

According to media reports, most EU countries are against the extension of the ban on agricultural imports from Ukraine.

