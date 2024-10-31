Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will not make territorial concessions, regardless of the results of the US elections or the level of continued support from the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS

Details: The president emphasised that no matter who wins the US elections or whether US political support shifts, Ukraine will not compromise on its territories.

Quote: "A new US president could either strengthen or reduce support for Ukraine. A reduction in support would give Russia more chances to occupy us and would limit our ability to win this war. That’s a fact."

Addressing a possible shift in US policy if Donald Trump wins the presidency, Zelenskyy expressed concern over potential pressure on Ukraine.

Quote: "In the case of Trump, given his stance as a man of action, he has declared he wants to end the war quickly and find some model for doing so. However, if Trump, in the event of victory, seeks to force Ukraine into surrendering its territory as a way of making a deal with Russia, I don’t see this as feasible."

Zelenskyy underscored that Ukraine will not recognise its occupied territories as Russian, "no matter what anyone wants, who wins in the United States, or how long Putin remains Russia’s leader – it’s simply impossible".

Quote: "Ukraine, in any case, has no constitutional right to relinquish its legitimate state territories. Legally, this is just impossible, no matter what Putin imagines"

Commenting on Ukraine’s military actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Zelenskyy specified that Ukraine does not need Russian territories.

Quote: "We haven’t occupied anything – we’ve created a buffer zone, the same kind they wanted to set up against us in that direction... We’re not planning to live there, nor to take their land – it’s of no interest to us. Our goal is to reclaim our own territories. If, in ending the war, through diplomatic steps, or even current tactical military actions on the battlefield, this operation has an effective impact, we’ll use it."



