Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that Kyiv and Budapest are preparing a bilateral document, which will address, among other things, security issues and Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with the leaders of territorial communities and districts of Transcarpathia (westernmost Ukraine), writes Ukrinform, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today, a bilateral document between Ukraine and Hungary is being prepared. There are many things in order to remove misunderstandings or respond to the challenges of the present, future, and past, so that the issue of minorities is not raised, or if it is, then it is quickly resolved, so that there are no questions between our states. We are looking at this very positively," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the document will also address security concerns.

"The least we can expect of Hungary is that they do not oppose Ukraine's NATO invitation ," Zelenskyy explained.

Recently, the European Commission acknowledged that Ukraine met the 2022 standards necessary to start the negotiation about the country’s full-fledged EU membership, including those relating to Ukraine’s relations with Hungarians.

In September, after talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Budapest, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that he and his Hungarian counterpart noted "positive dynamics" in resolving the issue of national minorities.

