Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 15:17
The death toll of the Russian airstrike on an apartment building in the city of Kharkiv has risen to three.
Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram
Details: The body of a 15-year-old teenager who showed no signs of life was discovered beneath the rubble of the collapsed section of the nine-story structure.
In addition, 36 people were injured.
Rescue efforts and the removal of debris are ongoing.
Background:
- On the evening of 30 October, Russian troops used a guided aerial bomb to destroy two storeys of an apartment block in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi District. An 12-year-old child was killed. On 31 October, rescue workers retrieved the body of a civilian man aged 25 to 30, and continued the search for a 15-year-old teen under the rubble.
- Local authorities stated that the search and rescue operation is complicated by considerable structural damage to the property and the risk of collapse.
