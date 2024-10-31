All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 31 October 2024, 15:17
Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video
Photo: State Emergency Service

The death toll of the Russian airstrike on an apartment building in the city of Kharkiv has risen to three.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: The body of a 15-year-old teenager who showed no signs of life was discovered beneath the rubble of the collapsed section of the nine-story structure.

In addition, 36 people were injured.

Rescue efforts and the removal of debris are ongoing.

Background: 

  • On the evening of 30 October, Russian troops used a guided aerial bomb to destroy two storeys of an apartment block in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi District. An 12-year-old child was killed. On 31 October, rescue workers retrieved the body of a civilian man aged 25 to 30, and continued the search for a 15-year-old teen under the rubble.
  • Local authorities stated that the search and rescue operation is complicated by considerable structural damage to the property and the risk of collapse.

Kharkivwar
