Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

Mykola Tochytskyi, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, has stated that Ukraine plans to stop supporting the national joint 24/7 newscast after the end of martial law.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, quoting Tochytskyi

Details: As Tochytskyi said, the government has taken account of the European Commission's recommendations regarding the national joint 24/7 newscast, which urged Ukraine to work towards restoring a pluralistic media landscape.

Quote from Tochytskyi: "We have already begun the path of change: step by step, we are ensuring that every citizen has access to public information and actively engaging the resources of international partners to support the recovery of Ukrainian media.

The European Commission's recommendations regarding the national joint 24/7 newscast have also been taken into account. The state plans to stop supporting the newscast after the end of martial law, focusing on the sustainable development of media infrastructure."

Background:

Tochytskyi has repeatedly stated that the national joint 24/7 newscast would remain active for the duration of the war in Ukraine.

