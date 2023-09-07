All Sections
About 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured – Prosecutor General

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 19:04
Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin. Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

According to recent estimates, roughly 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been subjected to torture, rape, threats of sexual violence, or other forms of ill-treatment.

Source: Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin during a meeting with Dr Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture

Quote: "We are finding evidence of these horrors in all the liberated territories. In Kherson Oblast alone, 11 torture chambers have been recorded. In Kharkiv Oblast, investigations are ongoing into almost 100 cases of torture, in which more than 700 victims have been identified."

Details: According to the Prosecutor General, 156 suspects have been identified so far - Russian military personnel and representatives of the occupying "authorities". Indictments have been filed against 114 people, and 35 have been convicted of torture and ill-treatment as war crimes. 

Background

  • The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings regarding a video in which Russian invaders shoot an unarmed Ukrainian soldier immediately after he says "Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!"

