All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


About 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured – Prosecutor General

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 19:04
About 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war were tortured – Prosecutor General
Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin. Photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

According to recent estimates, roughly 90% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been subjected to torture, rape, threats of sexual violence, or other forms of ill-treatment.

Source: Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin during a meeting with Dr Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture

Quote: "We are finding evidence of these horrors in all the liberated territories. In Kherson Oblast alone, 11 torture chambers have been recorded. In Kharkiv Oblast, investigations are ongoing into almost 100 cases of torture, in which more than 700 victims have been identified."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the Prosecutor General, 156 suspects have been identified so far - Russian military personnel and representatives of the occupying "authorities". Indictments have been filed against 114 people, and 35 have been convicted of torture and ill-treatment as war crimes. 

Background

  • The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings regarding a video in which Russian invaders shoot an unarmed Ukrainian soldier immediately after he says "Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!"

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: