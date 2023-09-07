Iranian transport aircraft takes off from occupied Crimea

The Il-76TD, an Iranian transport aircraft belonging to Pouya Air, has taken off from a closed airport in the city of Simferopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.

Source: Crimea.Realii, referring to the Flightradar24 data

Details: According to the data of the air flight trafficking service, a transport aircraft with the call sign EPPUS took off from Crimea at 17:09 on 7 September, two hours after landing in Crimea.

The aircraft headed to the southeast and was flying over the Black Sea.

Background: The Simferopol airport has been closed for civil flights since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military stated many times that the Russian forces in Crimea are using the Chauda training ground for launching Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, there is so far no evidence of the presence of Iranian instructors assisting Russian troops during the launch of the drones from Crimea.

