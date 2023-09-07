All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Iranian transport aircraft takes off from occupied Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 19:40
Iranian transport aircraft takes off from occupied Crimea
IL-76TD. PHOTO: RUSSIANPLANES.NET

The Il-76TD, an Iranian transport aircraft belonging to Pouya Air, has taken off from a closed airport in the city of Simferopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.

Source: Crimea.Realii, referring to the Flightradar24 data

Details: According to the data of the air flight trafficking service, a transport aircraft with the call sign EPPUS took off from Crimea at 17:09 on 7 September, two hours after landing in Crimea.

Advertisement:

The aircraft headed to the southeast and was flying over the Black Sea.

 
FLIGHTRADAR24

Background: The Simferopol airport has been closed for civil flights since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military stated many times that the Russian forces in Crimea are using the Chauda training ground for launching Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, there is so far no evidence of the presence of Iranian instructors assisting Russian troops during the launch of the drones from Crimea.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: