Zelenskyy and Sunak discuss grain export and Ukraine's military needs

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister, on 7 September.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Zelenskyy on Twitter and a spokesperson for the UK government, cited by Sky News

Quote by Zelenskyy: "We focused on the Black Sea grain exports. Ukraine has already successfully used an alternative route. We need partners to help us strengthen the air defence of the Odesa region.

Advertisement:

I thanked the UK for its firm support, including crucial military aid."

I spoke with @RishiSunak.



We focused on the Black Sea grain exports. Ukraine has already successfully used an alternative route. We need partners to help us strengthen the air defense of the Odesa region.



I thanked the UK for its firm support, including crucial military aid. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 7, 2023

Details: The spokesperson for the UK government revealed that during the conversation, Sunak assured Zelenskyy that the UK "will galvanise work" with the G20 countries to deal with the Black Sea grain blockade from Russia’s side.

"President Zelenskyy updated on Ukraine's counteroffensive and ongoing military requirements, and the prime minister pledged the UK's steadfast support and commended Ukraine’s armed forces for their progress on the battlefield," he said.

They also discussed the impact of Russia's grain blockade of the Black Sea on Ukraine and on food supplies worldwide.

Earlier, Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!