US to send over 190 armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 7 September 2023, 20:33
US to send over 190 armoured vehicles to Ukraine
Armored vehicles for Ukraine, photo by the US Embassy in Ukraine

The United States of America will send 190 MRAP armoured vehicles with enhanced anti-mine protection to Ukraine.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Twitter (X), quoted by European Pravda

Quote from Brink: "The US will give 190 MRAPs to enable Ukraine's brave law enforcement officers to protect civilians — especially those near the frontlines."

Details: The US ambassador noted that the MRAP armoured vehicles will be delivered to Ukrainian border guards and police.

Brink also posted a joint photo with Victoria Nuland, Acting Deputy State Secretary, and colleagues from the State Department.

 
Photo:  Brink On Twitter (X)

Background:

