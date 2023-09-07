US to send over 190 armoured vehicles to Ukraine
The United States of America will send 190 MRAP armoured vehicles with enhanced anti-mine protection to Ukraine.
Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Twitter (X), quoted by European Pravda
Quote from Brink: "The US will give 190 MRAPs to enable Ukraine's brave law enforcement officers to protect civilians — especially those near the frontlines."
Details: The US ambassador noted that the MRAP armoured vehicles will be delivered to Ukrainian border guards and police.
Brink also posted a joint photo with Victoria Nuland, Acting Deputy State Secretary, and colleagues from the State Department.
Background:
- On 6 August, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington would allocate over US$1 billion to help Ukraine.
- Earlier, the US government announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine, including depleted-uranium ammunition.
