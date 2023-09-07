US to send over 190 armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Armored vehicles for Ukraine, photo by the US Embassy in Ukraine

The United States of America will send 190 MRAP armoured vehicles with enhanced anti-mine protection to Ukraine.

Source: US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on Twitter (X), quoted by European Pravda

Quote from Brink: "The US will give 190 MRAPs to enable Ukraine's brave law enforcement officers to protect civilians — especially those near the frontlines."

Details: The US ambassador noted that the MRAP armoured vehicles will be delivered to Ukrainian border guards and police.

Brink also posted a joint photo with Victoria Nuland, Acting Deputy State Secretary, and colleagues from the State Department.

Photo: Brink On Twitter (X)

Background:

On 6 August, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that Washington would allocate over US$1 billion to help Ukraine.

Earlier, the US government announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine, including depleted-uranium ammunition.

