All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Drone hits industrial facility in Bryansk, Russia

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 7 September 2023, 21:57
Drone hits industrial facility in Bryansk, Russia
THE DRONE ATTACK IN BRYANSK. SCREENSHOT: VIDEO FROM THE TELEGRAM CHANNEL PODSLUSHANO BRYANSK (OVERHEAD IN BRYANSK)

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast in the Russian Federation, says a drone has attacked an industrial facility in Bryansk. Russia’s Defence Ministry is claiming that one of two drones was destroyed in the air. 

Source: Alexander Bogomaz; Russia’s Defence Ministry on Telegram; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Bogomaz claimed that Ukrainians had launched an attack "on an industrial facility in the city of Bryansk, using a UAV".

Advertisement:

An administrative building caught fire as a result. 

There were no casualties. 

Fire brigades, response teams and emergency services are working at the scene, the Russian governor said.

At the same time, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that on the evening of 7 September, "two unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted over Bryansk by the regular air defence systems, and one of them was destroyed in the air".

Local residents said the explosion was heard near the Kremniy El plant, which produces microelectronics.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: