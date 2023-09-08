Ukraine's Armed Forces methodically breaks through Russia's defence in Zaporizhzhia and near Bakhmut – ISW

Ukrainian troops continued their offensive actions near the city of Bakhmut and in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 7 September and they had gains on both frontlines.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Geolocation footage published on 7 September shows that Ukrainian forces had some gains northwest of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces had achieved success south of Bakhmut and near the settlements of Robotyne and Verbove in the west of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

In addition, the geolocation published on 7 September indicates the further advance of Ukrainian troops to the northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast’s western part.

A well-known Russian milblogger also claimed that Ukrainian forces continued to advance in the area.

To quote the ISW's Takeaways for 7 September:

Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 7 September and made further gains on both sectors of the front.

US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) Director of Analysis Trent Maul stated that there is a "realistic possibility" that Ukrainian forces will break through the entire Russian defence in southern Ukraine by the end of 2023, while a Ukrainian source suggested that upcoming Russian defensive positions are weaker than those Ukrainian forces have previously breached.

Ukrainian forces are making tactical gains and successfully attriting defending Russian forces and ISW continues to assess Ukraine’s counteroffensive may achieve operational successes in 2023, but subsequent series of Russian defensive positions still pose significant challenges for Ukrainian forces and may in sections be strongly held.

Russian forces conducted another large-scale Shahed-136/131 drone attack against Sumy and Odesa oblasts overnight on 6-7 September.

Moscow Oblast authorities detained the commander of the 1st Special Purpose Air and Missile Defence Army on bribery and corruption charges amidst continued and escalating drone attacks on Moscow.

Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, in the Bakhmut direction, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area but did not make any confirmed advances on 7 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!