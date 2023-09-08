Russia loses over 267,000 soldiers in total
Friday, 8 September 2023, 08:14
Ukrainian defenders killed 640 Russian invaders and destroyed 23 Russian tanks and just as many armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 8 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):
- approximately 267,540 (+640) military personnel
- 4,529 (+23) tanks
- 8,726 (+23) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,753 (+31) artillery systems
- 754 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 507 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,570 (+29) tactical UAVs
- 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles
- 19 (+0) ships and boats
- 8,264 (+47) vehicles and tankers
- 860 (+1) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being updated.
