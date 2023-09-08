All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia loses over 267,000 soldiers in total

Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 September 2023, 08:14
Russia loses over 267,000 soldiers in total
STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defenders killed 640 Russian invaders and destroyed 23 Russian tanks and just as many armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 8 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

Advertisement:
  • approximately 267,540 (+640) military personnel  
  • 4,529 (+23) tanks
  • 8,726 (+23) armoured combat vehicles 
  • 5,753 (+31) artillery systems 
  • 754 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems 
  • 507 (+1) air defence systems 
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 4,570 (+29) tactical UAVs 
  • 1,455 (+0) cruise missiles 
  • 19 (+0) ships and boats
  • 8,264 (+47) vehicles and tankers 
  • 860 (+1) other vehicles and equipment 

The data is being updated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: