Russia loses over 267,000 soldiers in total

STOCK PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian defenders killed 640 Russian invaders and destroyed 23 Russian tanks and just as many armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 8 September 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

Advertisement:

approximately 267,540 (+640) military personnel

4,529 (+23) tanks

8,726 (+23) armoured combat vehicles

5,753 (+31) artillery systems

754 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

507 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,570 (+29) tactical UAVs

1,455 (+0) cruise missiles

19 (+0) ships and boats

8,264 (+47) vehicles and tankers

860 (+1) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being updated.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!