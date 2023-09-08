Ukraine's former defence minister calls on foreign counterparts to support his successor

Ukraine's former Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has called on defence ministers of other countries to support his successor, Rustem Umierov, and accelerate the moment of victory together.

Source: Reznikov in an article for The Guardian

Quote: "How long is 671 days? In the context of modern history, it is perhaps the equivalent of a few seconds. But for me, it accounts for a period of time during which more has happened to Ukraine than many countries go through in a century.

As defence minister, I was always thinking about what Ukraine’s armed forces would need tomorrow, not today. This led to the vital acquisition of Javelins, NLAWs and Stingers; later on we acquired the M777 howitzer, the Patriot missile system and are now preparing to deploy F-16 fighter jets.

I would like to thank my fellow ministers of defence: you are the people writing a new page of the world’s history. It is thanks to you that Ukrainians are able to face Russian aggression with dignity. We will never forget those who lent a hand in the most terrible time of our history."

Details: At the same time, Reznikov emphasised several aspects that are worth paying attention to.

Russia's impunity for its invasion of Georgia, occupation of Crimea and Donbas, and intervention in Syria led to a full-scale war against Ukraine.

"You have to realise that you are responsible for the entire future of humanity; that is why it is vital that you act decisively," Reznikov said.

Reznikov stressed that Russia would not be deterred by a freezing of the conflict, a truce or concessions.

Quote: "Russia demands the recognition of the occupied territories of Ukraine as its territory in exchange for the end of the war.

However, this is obviously for the sake of one thing only – to buy some time, regroup and ‘finally solve the Ukrainian issue’, using new resources.

Russia does not recognise the existence of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people; its goal is the destruction of Ukrainian statehood and the assimilation of Ukrainians."

More details: Reznikov also stressed that Russia has consistently withdrawn from most key international agreements on nuclear weapons. Russia and Belarus signed a document on the deployment of nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory.

Quote: "While the war continues, an international strategy for minimising the risks of engagement of Russian nuclear weapons and the proliferation of Russian nuclear weapons’ technologies to other countries should be developed and approved as soon as possible. This should contain components of military strategy and sanctions as pressure mechanisms, as well as the future architecture of international treaties regarding Russian nuclear weapons."

More details: Reznikov also emphasised that the sooner an international tribunal is established for Russia's crimes in Ukraine, the sooner the war will end.

He added that victory for Ukraine is not a dream, but a tangible reality. In his opinion, Ukraine's victory will be a triumph of international law over the arbitrariness of a powerful country. It will demonstrate the inadmissibility of changing internationally recognised borders through military aggression. It will be the unity of the free world against the tyranny of slavery.

Quote: "Dear colleagues, ministers of defence, I trust in your virtues and desire to make this world better. Therefore I urge unity, bravery and consolidated action – that is the only way for us to save this world from the catastrophe of a third world war.

Finally I would like to ask you to be even more responsive and supportive to my successor. Rustem Umerov is a competent and professional person capable of continuing the initiatives we have launched. Together, you will accelerate the moment of Ukraine’s victory.

It was my honour to serve my country and work with you. Glory to Ukraine!"

