London says Russian attacks have reduced Ukraine's ability to export grain by third

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 10:35
Attack on elevators in Odesa region, archive photo from Telegram of Odesa Regional Military Administration

The UK government has cited figures that Russian strikes on ports and grain elevators have reduced Ukraine's ability to export grain by a third in two months. 

Source: Bloomberg; UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a press release

The UK government's press release said Russian strikes have damaged or destroyed at least 26 civilian port infrastructure facilities, warehouses, silos and grain elevators since July, reducing Ukraine's export capacity by about one third. 

London notes that such volumes of grain would be enough to meet the food needs of about 1 million people throughout the year. 

The Prime Minister's office also confirmed that the UK is conducting surveillance and reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea to "deter Russia from carrying out illegal strikes against civilian vessels transporting grain." 

Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said he would "use any opportunity" at the G20 summit to convey to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the war unleashed by Russia is causing significant problems worldwide.

Background: It was reported earlier that the UK is preparing a summit for countries suffering from high food prices due to the war unleashed by the Russian Federation.

It was also reported that at a meeting with the Indian PM, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on the Indian government to influence the Russian Federation on the issue of the war against Ukraine.

