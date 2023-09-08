All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


London says Russian attacks have reduced Ukraine's ability to export grain by third

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 10:35
London says Russian attacks have reduced Ukraine's ability to export grain by third
Attack on elevators in Odesa region, archive photo from Telegram of Odesa Regional Military Administration

The UK government has cited figures that Russian strikes on ports and grain elevators have reduced Ukraine's ability to export grain by a third in two months. 

Source: Bloomberg; UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a press release

The UK government's press release said Russian strikes have damaged or destroyed at least 26 civilian port infrastructure facilities, warehouses, silos and grain elevators since July, reducing Ukraine's export capacity by about one third. 

Advertisement:

London notes that such volumes of grain would be enough to meet the food needs of about 1 million people throughout the year. 

The Prime Minister's office also confirmed that the UK is conducting surveillance and reconnaissance flights in the Black Sea to "deter Russia from carrying out illegal strikes against civilian vessels transporting grain." 

Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said he would "use any opportunity" at the G20 summit to convey to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the war unleashed by Russia is causing significant problems worldwide.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: It was reported earlier that the UK is preparing a summit for countries suffering from high food prices due to the war unleashed by the Russian Federation.

It was also reported that at a meeting with the Indian PM, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on the Indian government to influence the Russian Federation on the issue of the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: