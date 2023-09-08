All Sections
Artillery observer of Russian strike on Sumy on 7 September detained, she faces life imprisonment

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 8 September 2023, 11:30
Artillery observer of Russian strike on Sumy on 7 September detained, she faces life imprisonment
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

A Russian agent has been detained in Sumy for recruiting henchmen and giving the Russians the coordinates that they used to attack the city on 7 September.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); National Police; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: On 7 September 2023, law enforcement officers detained a 55-year-old woman from Sumy on suspicion of inciting treason committed under martial law and providing the aggressor with information about location of the military.

The investigation found out that the native of the Russian Federation, who has been living in Ukraine for more than ten years, was recruited by the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces; therefore, from the beginning of the full-scale invasion, she collected and leaked classified information.

In particular, the culprit arrived at places of possible concentrations of military formations, observed the situation and informed the Russians about the presence of equipment and personnel, sending a detailed description of the objects and their exact coordinates.

It is noted that based on the information from this woman, the Russians carried out several targeted UAV strikes in Sumy Oblast, including the strikes on the city of Sumy on 7 September 2023.

For that attack, the Russians used missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones.

 

In addition, the suspect sought people with pro-Russian views among her acquaintances who could also collect classified information for the purpose of transferring it to the Russian special services for a reward.

At the moment, the Russian agent has been detained, and the issue of arranging detention is being resolved. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized a mobile phone with evidence of correspondence with a handler from the Russian special service.

 

The woman faces life imprisonment.

Advertisement: