Poland to start producing Javelin MANPADS

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 18:21
A JAVELIN MANPADS. PHOTO: US DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Poland will start to produce missiles for US Javelin MANPADS.

Source: European Pravda with reference to PAP

Details: The Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) companies have signed an agreement on the production of MANPADS in Poland. Mesko SA is responsible for the project implementation.

Przemysław Kowalczuk, a member of the Mesko SA Development Board, said it is not the launcher or its components that will be developed in Poland, but missiles for this system.

"Mesko will be the main contractor, and we will be supported by Polish Armaments Group plants and companies that already produce components and participate in the supply chain of American partners for some parts," he said.

Kowalczuk assured that this agreement does not mean the joint Polish-Ukrainian production of Pirat missiles will be abandoned. He clarified that Pirat is undergoing a certification process and is intended to fill a different gap in the market than Javelin.

Background: Earlier, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signed a letter of intent to finance the construction of a second Krab howitzer production line.

Prior to that, Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced his intention to produce South Korean military equipment in the country.

In addition, Poland is setting up production of components for US F-16 fighters.

