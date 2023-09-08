Defence Forces of Ukraine succeed near Robotyne – General Staff

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol front and have achieved success to the south of the settlement of Robotyne.

Source: evening General Staff report from 8 September

Quote: "Twenty-four combat encounters have occurred during the day. The Russians have launched 10 missile attacks, 60 air strikes, launched 37 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and settlements."

The aircraft of the Defence Forces launched nine strikes on the areas where Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment was concentrated, and one strike on the positions of anti-aircraft systems of the Russians.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck an ammunition storage point, nine pieces of artillery, six control points and one electric warfare station of the Russians."

Details: The Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. They continue to deter the Russian offensive on the Marinka front near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. There, the Defence Forces have repelled 10 Russian attacks during the last 24 hours.

