All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces breach front line of Russian defence – Estonian intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 22:09

The Intelligence Centre of the Defence Forces of Estonia reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine likely managed to breach the front line of defence of the Russian occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ERR

According to Estonian intelligence, the fighting is now ongoing on the outskirts of the villages of Novoprokopivka and Verbove. The Russian occupiers have sent reinforcement from other areas of the front to this one and reorganised the defence.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that the Ukrainian forces will achieve an operative success, like fully cutting the Russians off from the land corridor to Crimea, soon.

Estonian intelligence added that the situation on other areas of the front has not changed. The Russian forces have not decreased the pressure on the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna direction, continuing to conduct offensive actions on the cities of Kupiansk and Lyman.

The Ukrainian forces continue to attack near the city of Bakhmut with minimal success. Main efforts of the Ukrainian forces are aimed at liberating the settlement of Klishchiivka.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: