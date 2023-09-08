All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces breach front line of Russian defence – Estonian intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 8 September 2023, 22:09

The Intelligence Centre of the Defence Forces of Estonia reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine likely managed to breach the front line of defence of the Russian occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ERR

According to Estonian intelligence, the fighting is now ongoing on the outskirts of the villages of Novoprokopivka and Verbove. The Russian occupiers have sent reinforcement from other areas of the front to this one and reorganised the defence.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that the Ukrainian forces will achieve an operative success, like fully cutting the Russians off from the land corridor to Crimea, soon.

Estonian intelligence added that the situation on other areas of the front has not changed. The Russian forces have not decreased the pressure on the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna direction, continuing to conduct offensive actions on the cities of Kupiansk and Lyman.

The Ukrainian forces continue to attack near the city of Bakhmut with minimal success. Main efforts of the Ukrainian forces are aimed at liberating the settlement of Klishchiivka.

Background:

