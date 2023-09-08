Zelenskyy introduces new Defence Minister to Commander-in-Chief's Staff and National Security Council

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has installed newly appointed Defence Minister Rustem Umierov as a member of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the National Security and Defence Council. He has also withdrawn ex-minister Oleksii Reznikov from those bodies.

Source: presidential decrees on the website of the President’s Office

Details: By decree No. 572, Zelenskyy made the new Minister of Defence a member of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and dismissed his predecessor Oleksii Reznikov.

By the second decree, the president introduced the new Defence Minister to the National Defence and Security Council and withdrew Reznikov as a member.

Background:

On 6 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) approved the appointment of Rustem Umierov, the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, as the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Amongst the top priorities for the new Defence Minister is an audit of all areas and Ukrainian defence production.

