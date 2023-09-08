Zelenskyy introduces new Defence Minister to Commander-in-Chief's Staff and National Security Council
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has installed newly appointed Defence Minister Rustem Umierov as a member of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the National Security and Defence Council. He has also withdrawn ex-minister Oleksii Reznikov from those bodies.
Source: presidential decrees on the website of the President’s Office
Details: By decree No. 572, Zelenskyy made the new Minister of Defence a member of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and dismissed his predecessor Oleksii Reznikov.
By the second decree, the president introduced the new Defence Minister to the National Defence and Security Council and withdrew Reznikov as a member.
Background:
- On 6 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) approved the appointment of Rustem Umierov, the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, as the Minister of Defence of Ukraine.
- Amongst the top priorities for the new Defence Minister is an audit of all areas and Ukrainian defence production.
Read more: Zelenskyy’s fourth defence minister: why the president is replacing Oleksii Rezikov with Rustem Umierov
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!