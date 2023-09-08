All Sections
Zelenskyy introduces new Defence Minister to Commander-in-Chief's Staff and National Security Council

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 8 September 2023, 23:51
Zelenskyy introduces new Defence Minister to Commander-in-Chief's Staff and National Security Council
Rustem Umierov. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has installed newly appointed Defence Minister Rustem Umierov as a member of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the National Security and Defence Council. He has also withdrawn ex-minister Oleksii Reznikov from those bodies.

Source: presidential decrees on the website of the President’s Office 

Details: By decree No. 572, Zelenskyy made the new Minister of Defence a member of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and dismissed his predecessor Oleksii Reznikov.

By the second decree, the president introduced the new Defence Minister to the National Defence and Security Council and withdrew Reznikov as a member.

Background:

Read more: Zelenskyy’s fourth defence minister: why the president is replacing Oleksii Rezikov with Rustem Umierov

