United Russia party's HQ destroyed in occupied Polohy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melipotol, has said that the headquarters of the United Russia party was destroyed in the temporarily occupied town of Polohy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 8 September.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Locals confirm that the United Russia headquarters in Polohy has been destroyed.

Melitopol residents add that Melitopol barely has enough time to take in the wounded occupiers."

Details: Fedorov also added that the headquarters of the United Russia party was probably hit "when the results [of the sham elections the Russians are currently holding in occupied territories of Ukraine – ed.] were being 'drawn' by party members from Penza".

