Moscow airports cancel and delay flights again

Moscow airports delayed and cancelled more than 10 flights on the night of 8-9 September.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote: "At least 13 flights were delayed and four were cancelled at three Moscow airports: Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo."

Background: Recently, Russian airports have repeatedly delayed and cancelled dozens of flights.

