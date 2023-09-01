Moscow airports halt operations, dozens of flights cancelled

Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were temporarily closed for arrivals and departures on the morning of 1 September, with 32 flights delayed and 20 cancelled.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti, citing Yandex.Raspisaniye (Yandex.Schedules)

Details: "At least 32 flights were delayed and 20 cancelled at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports on Friday morning [1 September 2023]."

Update: Later, Russian media reported that at least 61 flights were delayed and 23 cancelled in Moscow's airports of Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo.

