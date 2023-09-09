All Sections
Russians attack Kherson Oblast 59 times over one day killing 3 people

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 9 September 2023, 08:07
Russians attack Kherson Oblast 59 times over one day killing 3 people
The Russian invaders fired 59 times on Kherson Oblast over the past day, firing five projectiles at the city of Kherson itself, killing three people and wounding eight more.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy launched 59 attacks, firing 244 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad [MLRS – ed.], UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired five projectiles at the city of Kherson."

Details: Prokudin said that the Russian military hit residential neighbourhoods in the oblast’s settlements, a garage cooperative in Kherson, and an educational institution building in Beryslav district.

He said that three people were killed and eight others were wounded in the attacks.

Advertisement: