Ukraine and Japan to begin negotiations on security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy and Japanese Foreign Minister in Kyiv on 9 September, photo by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he and Yoshimada Hayashi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, agreed to begin preparing a bilateral document on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: President's address; website of the President

Details: Zelenskyy said that on Saturday, he had a meeting with Hayashi and representatives of Japanese business.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A very important security result today – we agreed to start preparing a bilateral document with Japan on security guarantees.

We are already working with the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Now – with Japan."

More details: As the President said, during the meeting, they discussed the restoration and development of Ukraine, as well as energy, transport, mine clearance, social sphere, creation of new jobs in Ukraine, telecommunications, information protection, protection of Ukrainian infrastructure, green energy, engineering, agricultural sector.

He also noted that recently, Ukraine's parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk came to Japan to attend the summit of the heads of parliaments of the G7 countries.

"The summit resulted in a strong declaration. Important meetings took place. A clear support for Ukraine and strong signals that the entire Ukrainian territory must be cleared of Russian troops, and only this opens the way to achieve a just and reliable peace," the president said.

During the meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi reportedly announced that the Japanese side was ready to start negotiations on a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine shortly.

The parties also exchanged views on the practical implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula and Japan's involvement in the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!