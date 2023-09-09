All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"We shall not leave single centimetre to Russians": Zelenskyy congratulates almost 50 cities of Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 September 2023, 19:22
We shall not leave single centimetre to Russians: Zelenskyy congratulates almost 50 cities of Ukraine
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT'S OFFICE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated nearly 50 Ukrainian cities celebrating their day this weekend and vowed that Ukraine will not leave a single inch of its land to the Russians.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Almost 50 Ukrainian cities are celebrating their day this Saturday and Sunday.

Advertisement:

Vinnytsia. Dnipro. Zhytomyr. Lutsk. Mykolaiv. Uzhhorod, Barvinkove, Bila Tserkva, Bohuslav, Boryslav, Varash, Vasylkiv, Vyshhorod, Vyshneve, Halych, Druzhkivka, Zhydachiv, Zdolbuniv, Zelenodolsk, Irpin, Kaharlyk, Kamianka-Buzka, Kivertsi, Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, Krasyliv, Lyman, Myronivka, Novoukrainka, Ochakiv, Rava-Ruska, Reni, Sambir, Slavuta, Smila, Trostianets, Ukrainka, Shpola, Yahotyn.

Today is also our heroic Avdiivka's day. This is the day of Bakhmut, an ancient Ukrainian city, albeit in ruins due to Russian attacks, but with an unbreakable Cossack spirit. Alchevsk, Volnovakha, Debaltseve, Luhansk, Oleshky, Khartsyzk."

Details: The Ukrainian president stated that Ukraine always keeps all of its citizens in mind, protects what's its own, and will ensure freedom and strength for all of its cities.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Quote: "Our country's territory is vast. However, we shall not leave a single centimetre to the Russians."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: