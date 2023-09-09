"We shall not leave single centimetre to Russians": Zelenskyy congratulates almost 50 cities of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated nearly 50 Ukrainian cities celebrating their day this weekend and vowed that Ukraine will not leave a single inch of its land to the Russians.

Quote: "Almost 50 Ukrainian cities are celebrating their day this Saturday and Sunday.

Vinnytsia. Dnipro. Zhytomyr. Lutsk. Mykolaiv. Uzhhorod, Barvinkove, Bila Tserkva, Bohuslav, Boryslav, Varash, Vasylkiv, Vyshhorod, Vyshneve, Halych, Druzhkivka, Zhydachiv, Zdolbuniv, Zelenodolsk, Irpin, Kaharlyk, Kamianka-Buzka, Kivertsi, Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, Krasyliv, Lyman, Myronivka, Novoukrainka, Ochakiv, Rava-Ruska, Reni, Sambir, Slavuta, Smila, Trostianets, Ukrainka, Shpola, Yahotyn.

Today is also our heroic Avdiivka's day. This is the day of Bakhmut, an ancient Ukrainian city, albeit in ruins due to Russian attacks, but with an unbreakable Cossack spirit. Alchevsk, Volnovakha, Debaltseve, Luhansk, Oleshky, Khartsyzk."

Details: The Ukrainian president stated that Ukraine always keeps all of its citizens in mind, protects what's its own, and will ensure freedom and strength for all of its cities.

Quote: "Our country's territory is vast. However, we shall not leave a single centimetre to the Russians."

