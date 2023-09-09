Russian authority says drones attack Crimea

Sergey Aksyonov, the so-called head of the Russian-occupied Crimea, has said that a Russian air defence system downed three Ukrainian drones in the peninsula's western and northwestern parts on Saturday evening, 9 September.

Source: Aksyonov on Telegram

Details: Aksyonov reported at 19:24 that the Russian air defence system downed a Ukrainian UAV in the northwestern district of Crimea and asked the locals to keep calm.

Aksyonov added at 20:38 that the air defence system downed two more drones in the western part of the Russian-occupied peninsula.

