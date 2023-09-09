All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief doesn't foresee protracted war, yet there is catch

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 September 2023, 23:07
KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN for UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), believes Russia's war against Ukraine will not last for too long.

Source: Budanov during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), as reported by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "I don't endorse the assumption that this will be a long war. This is my personal opinion, based on the analysis of the data we have, first of all, concerning the enemy."

Details: Budanov said the Russians are incapable of conducting protracted operations.

"However, it's quite clear that you are right if you consider six months, seven months, a year, and you think this is a long time," the DIU chief said.

