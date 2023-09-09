Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief doesn't foresee protracted war, yet there is catch

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), believes Russia's war against Ukraine will not last for too long.

Source: Budanov during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), as reported by Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "I don't endorse the assumption that this will be a long war. This is my personal opinion, based on the analysis of the data we have, first of all, concerning the enemy."

Details: Budanov said the Russians are incapable of conducting protracted operations.

"However, it's quite clear that you are right if you consider six months, seven months, a year, and you think this is a long time," the DIU chief said.

