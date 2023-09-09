Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals number of Russian troops in Ukraine
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that Russia amassed over 420,000 troops in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea.
Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the DIU, during the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), as reported by Interfax-Ukraine
Quote: "The Russian Federation amassed over 420,000 troops in our temporarily occupied territories and on the Crimean Peninsula.
That's apart from the Russian National Guard, other bodies, special units, and the Russian security forces that support the occupying power in our territories."
Details: Skibitskyi also said Russia has deployed 46 Iskander missile launchers along the border with Ukraine.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!