US senators seek to pass annual aid package for Ukraine worth between US$50 billion and US$100 billion – WSJ

US senators from both parties intend to pass an annual aid package for Ukraine worth between US$50 billion and US$100 billion in the coming weeks.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Details: Pro-Ukrainian senators from both parties, shaken by the upheaval in the House of Representatives, say they are eager to promptly pass a one-year aid package for the war-torn country that is far greater than the amount of aid President Biden has requested.

The senators told the newspaper that they see more sense in one large package than in several smaller ones.

This will, firstly, "give the Ukrainians a sense of confidence", and secondly, it will be better "from a political standpoint".

Such a package may be passed in the period between 16 October, when the Senate comes back from recess, and 17 November, when the current temporary spending bill expires.

In August, Biden asked for US$24 billion in additional aid, sparking opposition from many Republicans who have become wary of further funding for the war. Ukraine's supporters in the Senate are now seeking a much larger and longer-term package of US$50 billion to $100 billion.

Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, also a strong supporter of Ukraine, said the figure would be closer to US$100 billion if it were up to him. However, he added that he was willing to compromise if Republicans agreed to US$60 billion.

Senator Lindsey Graham has suggested US$60-70 billion as the amount necessary to help Ukraine before the US presidential election in November 2024. The official said he regarded this amount to be on the "outer limits".

