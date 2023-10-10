All Sections
Russia loses another 450 soldiers, 6 tanks and air defence system in a day

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 08:20
Russia loses another 450 soldiers, 6 tanks and air defence system in a day
Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Defenders of Ukraine killed around 450 Russian invaders and destroyed six tanks, three armoured combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and an air defence system belonging to the Russians over the course of 9 October.  

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook  

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 10 October 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

  • 283,080 (+450) military personnel
  • 4,829 (+6) tanks
  • 9,129 (+3) armoured combat vehicles
  • 6,713 (+7) artillery systems
  • 808 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 544 (+1) air defence systems
  • 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 316 (+0) helicopters
  • 5,207 (+17) tactical UAVs
  • 1,530 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 20 (+0) ships and boats
  • 1 (+0) submarines
  • 9,125 (+12) vehicles and tankers 
  • 961 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment

 The information is being confirmed.

