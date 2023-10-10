All Sections
Russia to avoid new waves of mobilisation before presidential elections – UK Defence Intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 09:47
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin's website

UK Defence Intelligence officials believe that Russia will avoid making unpopular political steps, such as announcing new waves of mobilisation, before the presidential election.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter (X), dated 10 October, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Presidential elections in Russia will be held on 17 March 2024, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will almost certainly run again, the UK analysts say.

It is assumed that Putin's election campaign will unofficially begin in November 2023.

Although elections in Russia are subject to interference and control by the Kremlin, they remain the main tool of political legitimisation. Putin's election campaign will almost certainly focus on the theme of Russia as a separate civilisation that needs protection from external enemies.

In the run-up to the elections, the Kremlin will almost certainly try to minimise unpopular political steps, the UK Ministry of Defence states. It is therefore highly unlikely that any further wave of mobilisation will be carried out before the March 2024 presidential election.

Background: 

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that the shortage of workers in Russia's non-defence industries has increased due to mobilisation and conscription, especially in the IT sector, after the massive departure of specialists from the country.

