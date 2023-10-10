National Police investigates almost 100,000 war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine

A rally at the Russian Embassy on the first anniversary of the massacre of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Olenivka camp. photo: Getty Images

The National Police of Ukraine is investigating almost 100,000 war crimes committed by the Russians in Ukraine, and these documents will form the basis for indicting Russian war criminals in international courts in the future.

Source: Ivan Vyhivskyi, Head of the National Police, in an interview with Interfax Ukraine

Details: Vyhivskyi says that currently more than 96,500 war crimes are being investigated by the National Police. This is about 90% of all war crimes investigated by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

Advertisement:

The head of the National Police explained that this is primarily because the police are the largest law enforcement agency with the largest number of investigators.

Materials related to missile attacks and crimes committed by the Russian military in the liberated territories – violence, torture and rape – are mostly documented, investigated, and handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine by the police because this is their responsibility.

Vyhivskyi says that the police constantly interact with other law enforcement agencies to investigate war crimes, and there are also joint interagency groups.

Regarding the investigation of the most high-profile cases, Vyhivskyi says that it is primarily a case of the deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories and the involvement of war criminals of the Russian Federation and collaborators.

Quote: "This case regarding children became the basis for the ICC warrant to the president of the Russian Federation.

The crimes committed by the Russian Federation, in particular the attacks on our critical infrastructure, are the genocide of the Ukrainian nation. We are moving towards documenting all these facts to recognise the crimes of the Russian Federation as genocide in the international court."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!