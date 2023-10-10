All Sections
About 400 former Ukrainian police officers continued working for Russians under occupation

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 13:49
About 400 former Ukrainian police officers continued working for Russians under occupation
Nearly 400 former Ukrainian police officers are now working in Russian-controlled law enforcement agencies in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Ivan Vyhivskyi, head of the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "Nearly 400 police officers who stayed in the occupied territories and started working for the Russians in non-legitimate law enforcement agencies afterwards have been served with a notice of suspicion of treason in absentia."

Details: At the same time, Vyhivskyi stressed that despite it being a seemingly large number, in reality it is less than 0.4% in total.

Moreover, the possible collaborationism with the Russians of 400 police officers who stayed in the occupied territories is being investigated.

Background:

  • In June 2022, Ihor Klymenko, then Head of the National Police of Ukraine, reported that all police officers who remained in the Russia-occupied territories were fired from the National Police and did not receive a salary.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

