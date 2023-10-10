Ukrainians invent radio that cannot be jammed by Russian electronic warfare

Ukrainian developers have created Himera, a radio station which operates despite the influence of Russian electronic warfare.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy is constantly using electronic warfare (EW) to counter the Defence Forces.

To ensure that our military is always in touch and can effectively coordinate the work of their units, Ukrainian developers have created the Himera radio station. This is a unique technology that works despite enemy electronic warfare.

The Russians cannot block the radio's signals or decrypt it. The device holds a charge for up to four days. The radio can also be integrated into a situational awareness system or used as a GPS tracker to search for and evacuate soldiers.

...Himera won best defence-tech startup at IT Arena 2023 and received US$10,000 for product scaling and development."

Details: Fedorov said that the radio system can be controlled through a mobile phone app. He is confident that more such radios will be sent to the front very soon.

He urged people to join the Brave1 platform and submit defence sector projects.

PHOTO: FEDOROV’S TELEGRAM

