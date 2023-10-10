All Sections
Russians say Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Lenin monument in Nova Kakhovka

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 17:15
Russians say Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Lenin monument in Nova Kakhovka
Photo: WEBSITE OF THE MEDIA OUTLET MOST

Russian occupiers in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, have claimed that a Ukrainian military drone attacked a monument to Vladimir Lenin which the Russians installed in April 2022.

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, citing Volodymyr Leontiev, the Russian-appointed so-called head of Nova Kakhovka city district council; Most, a local news outlet

Quote: "Yesterday [9 October – ed.], a significant amount of explosives was dropped – and today it was 'advertised' as a special achievement – next to a monument that was installed by our grandfathers, and some people's great-grandfathers, here in front of the executive committee on the square."

Details: Russian media reported that the monument sustained minor damage. Windows shattered in the administration building nearby.

Background:

  • The monument was installed by the occupiers in April 2022. This was reported even by Russian propagandists themselves. Prior to that, in 2014, the monument to Lenin had been removed by the local authorities.
  • On 10 October 2023, Kherson media reported that it had been set on fire by unknown individuals.
 
PHOTO: MOST ON 23 FEBRUARY 2014

