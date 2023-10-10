All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints new head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 10 October 2023, 17:25
Zelenskyy appoints new head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration
Filip Pronin. PHOTO: АРМА

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Filip Pronin as the new head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration.

Source: presidential decrees No. 685/2023, No. 686/2023

Quote: "Filip Yevhenovych Pronin shall be appointed as the head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration." 

Details: By another decree, the president dismissed Dmytro Lunin from this office.

Reminder

  • Zelenskyy appointed Lunin as acting head of the Poltava Oblast Military Administration on 24 December 2021.
  • Ukrainska Pravda reported in early September that Pronin might head the Poltava Oblast Military Administration. 

Reference: Filip Pronin, 41, holds a master's degree in international economics from the Kyiv University of Economics and a bachelor's degree in law from the Financial and Legal College in Kyiv. 

From 2005 to 2008, he worked in the Analysis Department of the State Financial Monitoring Committee. In 2008-2010, he was a senior consultant at KPMG-Ukraine LLC, working in the Independent Financial Investigations Department. In 2010-2011, he returned to the Financial Monitoring Committee to work at the Department of Information and Analytical Support for Financial Monitoring within the Risk Analysis and Typological Research Department. 

In 2012-2017, Pronin headed up the Risk Analysis and Typological Research Department. In 2017-2020, he was the head of the Asset Identification and Search Department of the Central Office of the National Agency for the Identification, Search and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes.

