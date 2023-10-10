All Sections
Ukraine's Security Service special forces receive another UAV for reconnaissance in Russians' rear

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 October 2023, 18:01
Fighters of the Special Operations Centre A of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), who take part in combat on the front lines, have received another new PD-2 unmanned aircraft system. 

Source: SSU press service 

Details: It is noted that with the help of such devices, Special Forces of the SSU search and identify targets, which are then struck with long-range and high-precision weapons.

This unmanned device was handed over to the SSU by the Come Back Alive Foundation. Volunteers collected about US$ 822,000 for the purchase of the device. 

A PD-2 system consists of two reconnaissance drones that have a controlled flight radius of up to 180 km and are equipped with powerful zooms for daytime and thermal surveillance. 

In addition, the system includes a mobile point and a ground control station, spare parts and other components. 

Quote from the SSU: "Thank you to every Ukrainian who joins and helps our defenders! 

Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!".

Advertisement: