All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians storming Avdiivka all day long: Heavy fighting continues

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 18:31
Russians storming Avdiivka all day long: Heavy fighting continues
Photo: THE POLICE OF DONETSK Oblast

Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, has said that since 06:00 on the morning of 10 October, Russian troops have launched massive strikes on Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President; UP sources 

Quote from Barabash: "Since 06:00, [there has been] dense fire from tanks, tubed artillery and Grads (multiple launch rocket systems – ed.). Heavy fighting continues north of the city."

Advertisement:

Details: As he said, there is currently no information about any casualties among civilians.

Barabash also said that during the bombardment on 9 October, two men, born in 1977 and 1967, were injured and in a moderate condition.

UP sources reported that the Russians continue to advance near Avdiivka for the third day in a row. In particular, the enemy shelled the city with tanks and artillery. The Russians also bombarded settlements in the Pokrovsk district with MLRSs.

The Tavriia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces told Ukrainska Pravda that the Russians have stepped up their offensive efforts on the Avdiivka front near the settlements of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomaiske.

The Russian troops waged offensive actions throughout the past 24 hours but to no avail: "The defenders repelled all enemy attacks and prevented the loss of frontiers and positions."

Updated: DeepState shared a video from Avdiivka. It is reported that the Russians concentrated their forces in the vicinity of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka. 

At first, the Russian forces used artillery, aircraft and missiles, subsequently deploying infantry under the cover of military vehicles moving in haphazard fashion.   The video showed one of these convoys in the area of Vodiane.

They also showed fragments allegedly filmed in the area of Krasnohorivka: "The assault by a large number of personnel carried out by cannon fodder, leading the attack in the manner of their ancestors from the USSR, attacking with a large group on an open field. Fire damage was inflicted by Ukrainian forces instantly."

Pro-Russian public channels on social media are also reporting "the most massive artillery bombardment" of Ukrainian positions in recent months. 

Yermak reported that Avdiivka was under massive strikes landed by Russian artillery and aviation.

 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: AvdiivkaDonetsk region
Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Avdiivka
Ukraine's forces repel Russian attacks on Avdiivka front
Russians step up activity on Avdiivka front – General Staff
Russian forces attack Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant with missiles
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: