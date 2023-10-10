All Sections
Russians storming Avdiivka all day long: Heavy fighting continues

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 18:31
Russians storming Avdiivka all day long: Heavy fighting continues
Photo: THE POLICE OF DONETSK Oblast

Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, has said that since 06:00 on the morning of 10 October, Russian troops have launched massive strikes on Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President; UP sources 

Quote from Barabash: "Since 06:00, [there has been] dense fire from tanks, tubed artillery and Grads (multiple launch rocket systems – ed.). Heavy fighting continues north of the city."

Details: As he said, there is currently no information about any casualties among civilians.

Barabash also said that during the bombardment on 9 October, two men, born in 1977 and 1967, were injured and in a moderate condition.

UP sources reported that the Russians continue to advance near Avdiivka for the third day in a row. In particular, the enemy shelled the city with tanks and artillery. The Russians also bombarded settlements in the Pokrovsk district with MLRSs.

The Tavriia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Forces told Ukrainska Pravda that the Russians have stepped up their offensive efforts on the Avdiivka front near the settlements of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomaiske.

The Russian troops waged offensive actions throughout the past 24 hours but to no avail: "The defenders repelled all enemy attacks and prevented the loss of frontiers and positions."

Updated: DeepState shared a video from Avdiivka. It is reported that the Russians concentrated their forces in the vicinity of Vodiane and Krasnohorivka. 

At first, the Russian forces used artillery, aircraft and missiles, subsequently deploying infantry under the cover of military vehicles moving in haphazard fashion.   The video showed one of these convoys in the area of Vodiane.

They also showed fragments allegedly filmed in the area of Krasnohorivka: "The assault by a large number of personnel carried out by cannon fodder, leading the attack in the manner of their ancestors from the USSR, attacking with a large group on an open field. Fire damage was inflicted by Ukrainian forces instantly."

Pro-Russian public channels on social media are also reporting "the most massive artillery bombardment" of Ukrainian positions in recent months. 

Yermak reported that Avdiivka was under massive strikes landed by Russian artillery and aviation.

 

