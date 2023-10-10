All Sections
Russia not elected as permanent member of UN Human Rights Council

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 18:59
Russia not elected as permanent member of UN Human Rights Council
Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's permanent envoy in the UN, a screenshot from a Suspilne broadcast

The UN General Assembly did not elect Russia as a member of the Human Rights Council on Tuesday, 10 October, despite campaigning by Russia in recent weeks.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Russian Federation is not among the 15 members of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2024-2026 elected by the General Assembly.

European countries will be represented by Albania, Bulgaria, France and the Netherlands. Russia had competed with Albania and Bulgaria for the two seats on the Council that are reserved for Central and Eastern European countries.

Background: 

  • Last month, reports emerged that Russia was circulating a position paper urging UN member states to support its election to the Human Rights Council.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said at the time that by promoting its candidacy, Russia was trying to prove that it could "continue to grossly violate human rights and commit war crimes and crimes against humanity with impunity".
  • On 7 April 2022, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend the Russian Federation's membership of the UN Human Rights Council. Following this decision, the Russian Federation announced its "voluntary withdrawal" from the Council.

