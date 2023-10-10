Russians step up activity on Avdiivka front – General Staff

In the evening report on 10 October, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian army had intensified its offensive on the Avdiivka front with up to three battalions supported by tanks and armoured vehicles.

Details: The offensive actions are taking place near Avdiivka, Tonenke, Keramik and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 Russian attacks near Synkivka and five attacks near Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the defence forces repelled five Russian attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the Russian attacks in the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, during the day, the defence forces successfully repelled nine Russian attacks in Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the defence forces repelled Russian attacks in the settlements of Inzhenerne and Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Quote: "At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, causing losses to the occupation forces in manpower and equipment, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, 75 military clashes took place. Additionally, the Russian Federation attacked civilian homes in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast, with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.

In total, the enemy launched two missile attacks and 62 airstrikes, carried out more than 30 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements."

Details: During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 11 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and five strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians. They also destroyed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet and seven reconnaissance UAVs.

Units of the Rocket and Artillery Forces hit a control point, an ammunition depot, three clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, seven artillery systems and a Russian electronic warfare station.

