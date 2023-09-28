All Sections
Russian forces attack Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant with missiles

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 28 September 2023, 17:20

Russian forces fired two missiles on the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant on the afternoon of 28 September. A fire broke out at the plant.

Source: Vitalii Barabash, Head of Avdiivka City Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas news outlet

Quote: "At about 13:10, the occupiers launched two missiles. One of the missiles hit a naphthalene storage facility, its residues are burning. There were no casualties."

