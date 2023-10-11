All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK to announce over €115 million aid package for Ukraine

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 07:45

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will announce a new military aid package to Ukraine worth over £100 million (over €115 million) on Wednesday, 11 October.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a press release from the UK Government

Details: The new aid package will include funds for mine clearance, equipment maintenance and defence strengthening to protect key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

Advertisement:

Shapps will announce the support package provided using money from the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) at the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

This will follow the signing of a new contract for the previously disclosed air defence system package, which involves providing air defence equipment worth over £70 million (over €81 million) to Ukraine. This equipment includes the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin which is a platform capable of tracking and destroying drones and protecting critical infrastructure.

During his recent visit to Kyiv, Shapps assured Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its most urgent needs.

"Today I am proud to announce that the UK, alongside our allies, is delivering on that promise with new contracts to provide Ukraine with critical air defence systems to protect civilians from Putin’s barbaric bombing campaign," Shapps said.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: