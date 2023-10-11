All Sections
UK to announce over €115 million aid package for Ukraine

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 07:45

UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps will announce a new military aid package to Ukraine worth over £100 million (over €115 million) on Wednesday, 11 October.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a press release from the UK Government

Details: The new aid package will include funds for mine clearance, equipment maintenance and defence strengthening to protect key Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

Shapps will announce the support package provided using money from the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) at the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

This will follow the signing of a new contract for the previously disclosed air defence system package, which involves providing air defence equipment worth over £70 million (over €81 million) to Ukraine. This equipment includes the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin which is a platform capable of tracking and destroying drones and protecting critical infrastructure.

During his recent visit to Kyiv, Shapps assured Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its most urgent needs.

"Today I am proud to announce that the UK, alongside our allies, is delivering on that promise with new contracts to provide Ukraine with critical air defence systems to protect civilians from Putin’s barbaric bombing campaign," Shapps said.

Background:

