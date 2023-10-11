US saw no signs of Hamas preparing attack on Israel

The US President's Administration has stated that US intelligence saw no signs of the Hamas terrorist group preparing an attack on Israel.

Source: Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering the question of whether US intelligence had any information that would indicate that Hamas had been preparing for an attack on Israel, Sullivan said that Washington had no such data.

"We did not see anything that suggested an attack of this type was going to unfold any more than the Israelis did," Sullivan noted.

When asked how Israel missed the attack, the US presidential official said that the question should be referred to Israeli officials.

"Obviously, the Israeli government has placed a high premium on its intelligence capacity as it relates to Hamas, as it relates to the West Bank, as it relates to Hezbollah. And why it is that they did not have warning from this is not a question that I can answer from this podium," Sullivan added.

The Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, 7 October was the biggest escalation of the Israeli-Arab conflict in the last 50 years. The Israelis have reported over 1,200 deaths, while the number of fatalities in the Gaza Strip is over 900.

Background: Earlier on Tuesday, 10 October, US President Joe Biden made a statement at the White House in which he reaffirmed Washington's support for Israel and warned third parties against interfering in the conflict.

On Sunday, 8 October, US President Joe Biden ordered additional support for Israel, which had earlier suffered a large-scale attack by the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

