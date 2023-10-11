All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US saw no signs of Hamas preparing attack on Israel

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 08:15

The US President's Administration has stated that US intelligence saw no signs of the Hamas terrorist group preparing an attack on Israel.

Source: Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering the question of whether US intelligence had any information that would indicate that Hamas had been preparing for an attack on Israel, Sullivan said that Washington had no such data.

Advertisement:

"We did not see anything that suggested an attack of this type was going to unfold any more than the Israelis did," Sullivan noted.

When asked how Israel missed the attack, the US presidential official said that the question should be referred to Israeli officials.

"Obviously, the Israeli government has placed a high premium on its intelligence capacity as it relates to Hamas, as it relates to the West Bank, as it relates to Hezbollah. And why it is that they did not have warning from this is not a question that I can answer from this podium," Sullivan added.

The Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, 7 October was the biggest escalation of the Israeli-Arab conflict in the last 50 years. The Israelis have reported over 1,200 deaths, while the number of fatalities in the Gaza Strip is over 900.

Background: Earlier on Tuesday, 10 October, US President Joe Biden made a statement at the White House in which he reaffirmed Washington's support for Israel and warned third parties against interfering in the conflict.

On Sunday, 8 October, US President Joe Biden ordered additional support for Israel, which had earlier suffered a large-scale attack by the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: