All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US saw no signs of Hamas preparing attack on Israel

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 08:15

The US President's Administration has stated that US intelligence saw no signs of the Hamas terrorist group preparing an attack on Israel.

Source: Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering the question of whether US intelligence had any information that would indicate that Hamas had been preparing for an attack on Israel, Sullivan said that Washington had no such data.

Advertisement:

"We did not see anything that suggested an attack of this type was going to unfold any more than the Israelis did," Sullivan noted.

When asked how Israel missed the attack, the US presidential official said that the question should be referred to Israeli officials.

"Obviously, the Israeli government has placed a high premium on its intelligence capacity as it relates to Hamas, as it relates to the West Bank, as it relates to Hezbollah. And why it is that they did not have warning from this is not a question that I can answer from this podium," Sullivan added.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The Hamas attack on Israel on Saturday, 7 October was the biggest escalation of the Israeli-Arab conflict in the last 50 years. The Israelis have reported over 1,200 deaths, while the number of fatalities in the Gaza Strip is over 900.

Background: Earlier on Tuesday, 10 October, US President Joe Biden made a statement at the White House in which he reaffirmed Washington's support for Israel and warned third parties against interfering in the conflict.

On Sunday, 8 October, US President Joe Biden ordered additional support for Israel, which had earlier suffered a large-scale attack by the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: