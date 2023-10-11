All Sections
If attack on Alliance's critical infrastructure is deliberate, there will be a decisive response – NATO

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 10:37
NATO will discuss damage to critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, and if a deliberate attack on it is confirmed, the organisation will give a "decisive response".

Source: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, at a briefing on Tuesday before a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers; European Pravda. 

Stoltenberg noted that the ministers will discuss the incident in the Baltic Sea, where critical underwater infrastructure was damaged.

"The important thing now is to establish what happened and how this could happen. If ist is proven to be a deliberate attack on NATO critical infrastructure, then this will of course be serious, but it will be met by a united and determined response from NATO," he said. 

Background:

  • On 8 October, Gasgrid Finland, the Finnish state-owned gas transmission system operator, announced the closure of the Balticconnector gas pipeline, which unites Finland and Estonia, due to suspicion of a possible gas leak. 
  • There were also reports of damage to a data cable in the Gulf of Finland.
  • Finland is now investigating the damage to the gas pipeline due to external influence.
  • The Finnish and Estonian parties noted at their briefings that seismological data do not indicate that explosives were used.
  • At the same time, Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur noted that a single diver or a small underwater robot could not have caused such damage.
  • Finnish media reported that Finland's political and military leadership suspect Russia's involvement in this incident.

