Russians attack funeral service car with drone in Kherson Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 11 October 2023, 13:24
Russians attack funeral service car with drone in Kherson Oblast
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The Russians targeted a funeral service transport at the cemetery, located in the Kherson district, using a drone. The attack occurred on 11 October.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation materials show that the Russian military purposefully attacked a funeral service vehicle at a cemetery located in the Kherson district with an unmanned aerial vehicle at around 11:40 on 11 October.

The explosion injured three employees of the funeral service who were near the special transport. One of them was taken to the hospital."

