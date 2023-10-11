Russians attack funeral service car with drone in Kherson Oblast

The Russians targeted a funeral service transport at the cemetery, located in the Kherson district, using a drone. The attack occurred on 11 October.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation materials show that the Russian military purposefully attacked a funeral service vehicle at a cemetery located in the Kherson district with an unmanned aerial vehicle at around 11:40 on 11 October.

The explosion injured three employees of the funeral service who were near the special transport. One of them was taken to the hospital."

