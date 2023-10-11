All Sections
Gaza Strip to lose electricity soon, hospitals run on generators – Al Jazeera

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 11 October 2023, 15:52
Gaza Strip. Photo: Getty Images

The Gaza Strip will soon face a massive power cut as the only power plant there runs out of fuel.

Source: Al Jazeera with reference to a statement by Gaza authorities

Quote from Al Jazeera: "The authorities warned [civilians] that at 14:00 local time, the power would be cut off as the power plant was running out of fuel. An hour after that, the power was completely cut off.

Without power, hospitals will be forced to rely on their emergency generators, which they say will last only two to four days."

Details: In addition, there will be no water supply in high-rise buildings and elevators will not work.

Quote: "Gaza has been thrown back centuries, into the Middle Ages. Gaza is on the verge of collapse."

