All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Gaza Strip to lose electricity soon, hospitals run on generators – Al Jazeera

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 11 October 2023, 15:52
Gaza Strip to lose electricity soon, hospitals run on generators – Al Jazeera
Gaza Strip. Photo: Getty Images

The Gaza Strip will soon face a massive power cut as the only power plant there runs out of fuel.

Source: Al Jazeera with reference to a statement by Gaza authorities

Quote from Al Jazeera: "The authorities warned [civilians] that at 14:00 local time, the power would be cut off as the power plant was running out of fuel. An hour after that, the power was completely cut off.

Advertisement:

Without power, hospitals will be forced to rely on their emergency generators, which they say will last only two to four days."

Details: In addition, there will be no water supply in high-rise buildings and elevators will not work.

Quote: "Gaza has been thrown back centuries, into the Middle Ages. Gaza is on the verge of collapse."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: