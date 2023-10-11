Gaza Strip to lose electricity soon, hospitals run on generators – Al Jazeera

The Gaza Strip will soon face a massive power cut as the only power plant there runs out of fuel.

Source: Al Jazeera with reference to a statement by Gaza authorities

Quote from Al Jazeera: "The authorities warned [civilians] that at 14:00 local time, the power would be cut off as the power plant was running out of fuel. An hour after that, the power was completely cut off.

Advertisement:

Without power, hospitals will be forced to rely on their emergency generators, which they say will last only two to four days."

Details: In addition, there will be no water supply in high-rise buildings and elevators will not work.

Quote: "Gaza has been thrown back centuries, into the Middle Ages. Gaza is on the verge of collapse."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!