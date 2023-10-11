Putin lets slip he was engaged in "irrelevant verbiage"

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that participants of the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank and discussion forum, meeting in early October were engaged in "irrelevant verbiage"; ironically, Putin himself took part in the meeting.

Source: Vladimir Putin during a Russian Energy Week (REN) meeting

Details: Putin explained the difference between the REN meeting audience and that of the Valdai Discussion Club forum.

Quote from Putin: "During the Valdai Club [meeting] I said… But here [at the REN meeting] we have a different audience, business people engaged in real work, not irrelevant verbiage. So I’ll repeat for this audience: the war in Ukraine started in 2014."

