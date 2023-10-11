All Sections
Ukraine's Embassy in Israel starts to evacuate Ukrainians from Israel and Gaza

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 October 2023, 16:57
photo: website of Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel

Ukraine’s Embassy in Israel is evacuating Ukrainian citizens from Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, with reference to Yevhen Korniichuk, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Details: Korniichuk said that around 1,000 Ukrainians in Israel have appealed to the embassy for help. A total of around 15,000 Ukrainian citizens are registered with the consular authorities in Israel.

Korniichuk also said that the Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s main airport, is operating normally, but ticket prices have hiked in light of the recent events.

The Ukrainian Embassy is supporting Ukrainians who cannot afford a plane ticket to leave the country.

Quote: "As an embassy, we are helping the most vulnerable groups: people who were [in Israel] for treatment, people with children who were [in Israel] for a visit, and tourists whose flights have been cancelled and who have no way of leaving the country.

We have already distributed 200 tickets for the first evacuation flight to Romania on Saturday [14 October], at the pre-war price. I think we will organise another flight on Sunday.

We are providing emergency assistance to people who have proven that they have no means of subsistence. We have sponsors who are helping us with this, and five to seven people have received this type of help. Sponsors are paying for them to stay in motels until the flight. They will be sent to Europe as soon as possible."

Details: The embassy is also undertaking efforts to evacuate Ukrainians living in the Gaza Strip. The Embassy of Ukraine in Palestine has about 1,000 people registered with the consular office, including about 300 who live in the Gaza Strip.

Quote: "The goal is to evacuate our citizens. A task force has drawn up an evacuation list that includes around 160 people, and this number is constantly growing. [These people will be evacuated] to Egypt via Rafah, and then to a third country, because Egypt does not allow anyone – not even Ukrainian citizens – who enters as an evacuee from Rafah, to stay [in Egypt] for more than 48 hours.

This is a complex issue, and we are working on it in cooperation with our embassy in Egypt, the coordination headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Office of the President [of Ukraine]. I think that we will be able to evacuate as many of our citizens as possible from Gaza on Thursday and Friday."

