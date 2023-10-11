Russians hit secondary school in Nikopol, killing 2 people

Two staff members of a secondary school were killed as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

A secondary school was destroyed. Two people were killed. Search and rescuers are still searching for people under the rubble. It has been established that the killed people were employees of the educational institution.

We continue search and rescue operations."

